AET Names New LNG Dual-fuel VLCC

AET, a member of the MISC Group, held a naming ceremony in Singapore for its latest liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel very large crude carrier (VLCC), Eagle Veracruz.

The Singapore-flagged 300,000 dwt tanker was named by Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) Grace Fu, who is also the Lady Sponsor of the vessel. The ceremony, which was held at the PSA Keppel Terminal, also saw attendance by Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and senior officials from MSE, Ministry of Transport (MOT), MPA and PSA.

Zahid Osman, president & CEO of AET, said, “AET’s latest LNG dual-fuel VLCC, Eagle Veracruz, contributes to the MISC Group’s efforts in shaping a greener maritime ecosystem and the transition to cleaner solutions. This signifies a monumental leap forward in our fleet rejuvenation supporting a sustainable, low-carbon future. Coupled with our ongoing development of zero-emission vessels and collaborations with partners globally, we are translating ambitions into actions by reducing emissions while delivering more energy to decarbonize. These initiatives form the building blocks of the MISC Group’s decarbonization agenda and net-zero target by 2050.

Eagle Veracruz is the third and final tanker delivered on long-term charter to Shell Tankers (Singapore) Private Limited as part of the agreement signed in 2021. Eagle Veracruz’s two sister vessels, Eagle Vellore and Eagle Ventura, were also constructed by Hanwha Ocean and delivered in 2023. AET and the Eaglestar site teams have been working closely with the yard to ensure safe construction and delivery and Eaglestar is the appointed ship manager of all three vessels.

Classed by Lloyd’s Register, the three 300,000 dwt tankers are designed with state-of-the-art technologies, optimized hull forms and propellers, wake improvement ducts and rudder bulbs to improve vessel’s energy efficiency further. Being among the most eco-efficient VLCCs available today, they comply with IMO’s 2025 EEDI Phase III and with a 99% reduction in sulphur oxides, 85% reduction in nitrogen oxides and 95% particulate matter.

Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Lady Sponsor of Eagle Veracruz, Grace Fu, said, “I am honored to name the Eagle Veracruz. This LNG dual-fuel VLCC is an example of how partnerships can advance environmental sustainability and support efforts to build a climate resilient future. With the registration of Eagle Veracruz, the Singapore Ship Registry has crossed the 100 million gross tonnage milestone. My heartiest congratulations to AET, MPA, and all partners involved. I look forward to seeing the vessel embark on its exciting voyages around the world.”