AET Takes Delivery of Eagle Canoas

Singapore-headquartered shipowner AET said it has taken delivery of Eagle Canoas, its newest shuttle tanker from South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd (HHI).

The Dynamic Positioning (DP2) vessel is the second in a series of three Suezmax shuttle tankers chartered by Shell in Brazil.

AET struck a deal with Shell in December 2019 to operate the three shuttle tankers in the international and Brazilian Basin on a long-term charter. The first vessel, Eagle Campos, was delivered in January, and the third ship is presently under construction and due to be handed over later this year.

The 153,000 DWT ships have been built to Shell’s technical requirements for DP2 shuttle tankers in Brazil and, AET said, will operate in full compliance with IMO NOx Tier 3 and SOx emission requirements.

Eagle Canoas is classed with DNV and equipped with electrical-driven Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) cargo pumps and high-power thrusters for enhanced fuel efficiency and fully capable of operating in weather conditions expected for their class.

The eco-efficient vessel is also fitted with energy-saving devices such as the Hi Pre-Swirl Duct and Rudder Bulb for improved propulsion efficiency and is already EEDI Phase 2 compliant before the regulations come into effect.