Aframax Tanker Green Admire Delivered to Aegean Shipping

Aegean Shipping announced it has taken delivery of the newbuild Aframax tanker Green Admire. The vessel was handed over on Friday at China Yangzhou Cosco Shipyard Heavy Industry.

The ship's design incorporates an optimized hull form powered by a Tier III MAN B&W 6G60ME-C9.5-HPSCR engine for improved fuel efficiency, Aegean Shipping said. With an attained EEDI of 2.99g CO2/t.NM vessel already fulfills phase II of EEDI. The vessel is also equipped with a ballast water treatment system and complies with the new Bureau Veritas Environmental notations (Green Passport, Cleanship Super etc).

The Liberian-registered tanker is the first in a series of four slated to be delivered for the Greek shipping company.

The agreement for the construction of the first two aframaxes, Green Admire and Green Adventure, was signed on September 30, 2020 , while on December 24 of the same year, option rights were exercised for the construction of the third and fourth, Green Anax and Green Azure.

Following the completion of the shipbuilding program, which is expected in March 2023, the average age of the Aegean Shipping fleet will be 2.9 years.

The company’s fleet currently consists of six tankers, including thee MR tankers and three aframaxes, with a total capacity of 492,250 DWT, six kamsarmax bulk carriers with a total capacity of 492,000 DWT, plus the three aframaxes on order.