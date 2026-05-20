Agnico Eagle CEO Bets on Arctic Barge Shipping for Hope Bay Gold Mine

The world's second-largest gold miner, Agnico Eagle, is counting on barge transport through the Northwest Passage to keep the cost of producing gold in its Hope Bay Mine under $1,000 per ounce, Agnico Eagle CEO Ammar Al-Joundi told Reuters, as it attempts to lead a mining revival in Canada's remote Arctic.

Agnico Eagle announced on Tuesday that it will invest $2.4 billion to revive the Hope Bay mine in Nunavut, Canada's northernmost region, which had been shuttered since 2022, after the company acquired it from Toronto-based TMAC Resources. TMAC had struggled to reconcile high costs with the amount of gold the mine was producing.

Companies in the region have long used air transport or ice roads to get goods in, as the Northwest Passage is frozen for more than half the year.

However, Hope Bay's resurrection and a growing reliance on barges are examples of how the Arctic is becoming more accessible to mining companies due to melting sea ice. The mine's development is being closely monitored by Prime Minister Mark Carney's government as Canada looks to assert its autonomy over the Arctic.

The underground gold mine is expected to come into production in 2030, will produce 400,000 ounces of gold annually, and will have a mine life of 11 years. However, the company is betting on the potential for further exploration around the 80-kilometer site to extend the mine's life for multiple decades. Agnico plans to spend $100 million in the next three years for exploration beyond the initial 10-kilometer mine, Al-Joundi said.

“Our investors know this is going to be a good project; it is going to be below $1,000 cash cost, which is exceptional in this environment,” Al-Joundi said, while touring the mine construction site.

Building an underground mine in Canada's far North comes with logistics and infrastructure challenges, as extreme and variable weather conditions leave miners with a short window to bring in construction materials required for mining operations.

Three diamond mines in the Northwest Territories are closed or closing. While diamond mines need ice roads to bring in their equipment, the Hope Bay gold mine will ship in heavy supplies from the Becancour Port in Quebec towards the mine's private port, Al-Joundi said.

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Hope Bay mine has a six-week window in the summer when ice has melted enough for barges to bring in explosives, diesel, and other heavy materials required to begin work in the following year.

But Al-Joundi and his team say their expertise in shipping logistics will help keep costs under control.

"It is much less expensive to barge than to bring in goods via air, and since we have an all-seasons road, we can manage the logistics normally," Al-Joundi explained.

Once the gold is mined, it will be flown out from the company's private airstrip.

For Canada's North, a revival of mining is seen as a potential for job replacement due to mine shutdowns. In addition to the closing diamond mines, Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. in Nunavut filed for creditor protection last week, a potential loss of jobs for northern communities.

"Far too many Nunavumutes do not have the means right now, and our government wants them to have those opportunities that would let them support their families..." said John Main, premier of Nunavut, at an event with company and federal government officials.

The territory is taking control of its resources, and the people of the region should also take advantage of the benefits that come from such mining projects, he said.

The lessons from the mine's construction will also be used by Canada's defence ministry on ways to enhance the defence systems in the region, according to a statement from the federal government.





(Reuters - Divya Rajagopal in Hope Bay, Nunavut; Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Aurora Ellis)

