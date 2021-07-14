Ailing Tanker Crewman Medevaced off Texas

An ailing mariner was medevaced from a tanker vessel approximately 8 miles off Freeport, Texas, Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., the tanker vessel Stolt Confidence told Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders that a crew member on board was suffering chest pains and having difficulty breathing. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched to assist.

The boat crew arrived on scene, embarked the man and transported him back to awaiting emergency medical services at the station.

The 31-year-old mariner is said to be in stable condition.