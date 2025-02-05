AiP Granted for Low-Pressure Coastal Liquefied CO2 Carrier

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Nippon Gas Line have jointly acquired Approval in Principle (AiP) from ClassNK for a low-pressure liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier to serve in coastal transportation.

Demand for LCO2 carriers is expected to grow in tandem with carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS) projects involving marine transport of CO2 captured in Japan to storage sites.

The concept is based on the potential transport of CO2 from small-scale CO2 capture sites mainly in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea area to overseas storage sites.

Nippon Gas Line is a participant of the "CCS Engineering Design Work in Sarawak, Malaysia" project which calls for the launch of a sea transport scheme using highly versatile small-sized LCO2 carriers to consolidate CO2 collected in Japan for overseas shipping. The project aims to enhance business efficiency through shipment scale expansion.



