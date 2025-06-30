Marine Link
AiP Granted for World's First LCO₂ and Methanol Carrier

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 30, 2025

Source: MHI

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines have acquired Approval in Principle (AiP) from CLassNK for the design of their jointly developed liquefied CO2 (LCO2) and methanol carrier, a world first for this type of vessel.

The vessel is based on a low-pressure LCO2 carrier. It aims to transport CO2, which serves as raw material, on outward voyages and synthetic methanol on return voyages.

If dual transport of CO2 and methanol is achieved, empty-cargo trips can be eliminated, thereby improving overall transport efficiency.

The MOL Group is currently working to build supply chains for synthetic fuel/methanol and CO2 through initiatives such as its investment in HIF Global LLC, a U.S.-based company that develop, produce and transport synthetic fuel/methanol across North and South America and Australia.
The LCO2 / methanol carrier is expected to enhance the overall economic viability of such supply chains.

