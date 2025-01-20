AIP: KSOE Earns Nod for Liquefied Hydrogen Tank Tech

DNV awarded an AiP to HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for its innovative vacuum-insulated large-scale liquefied hydrogen tank, another advancement in providing practical storage solutions for liquefied hydrogen (LH2).

Developing cost-effective and flexible large-scale liquid hydrogen storage with higher safety, and lower operational and capital cost is essential if LH2 is to realize its promise for decarbonizing industries such as transportation, shipping, and power generation. By bridging the gap between hydrogen production and end-user consumption, large scale storage can enable global energy resilience and accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a key part of the energy transition.

One of the challenges in developing large scale LH2 storage is achieving and maintaining vacuum insulation in large tanks. HD KSOE have addressed this by creating a new method that significantly reduces the time needed to create a vacuum, an essential part of making larger tanks viable. Their solution was successfully tested using a large chamber and makes HD KSOE the first shipbuilder in the world to demonstrate the viability of this approach.

The testing was observed by representatives from Woodside Energy, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Hyundai Glovis, and DNV.

KSOE is also working together with Woodside Energy to develop 80,000-cu.m. liquefied hydrogen carriers equipped with the large hydrogen tanks, part of a broader ongoing collaboration aimed at developing an integrated maritime transportation value chain for large scale liquid hydrogen.