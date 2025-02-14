Marine Link
Aircraft Carrier, Commercial Vessel Collide Near Egypt

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 14, 2025

Sailors man the rails of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as the ship departs Naval Station Norfolk for deployment. USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) departs Naval Station Norfolk as part of Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group's (HSTCSG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. USS San Jacinto (CG 56), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Gravely (DDG 107), USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) and the Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nan

The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) has collided with a merchant vessel near Egypt, the U.S. military said on Thursday, though the nuclear-powered carrier was stable and there were no injuries.

In a statement, the U.S. Navy said the carrier Harry Truman collided with the Besiktas-M late Wednesday night while operating near Port Said in Egypt.

"The collision did not endanger the Harry S. Truman as there are no reports of flooding or injuries. The propulsion plants are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition," the Navy added.

While collisions involving U.S. Navy vessels are extremely rare, two warships in the Asia-Pacific were involved in crashes in 2017. The accidents, in which 17 sailors were killed, raised questions about Navy training and the pace of operations, prompted a Congressional hearing and the removal of a number of officers.

At 1,096-feet (333 metres), the Truman carrier is almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall – a city on the water for its 5,000-member crew.

The 4.5-acre flight deck can hold 90 aircraft, including F/A-18F Super Hornet striker jets. Missiles are carried onto parked jets and sailors run on treadmills in the hangar.

(Reuters)


