Akdeniz Launches 1200 CBM Tanker for U.S. Client

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 5, 2025

Image courtesy Akdeniz Shipyard

Akdeniz Shipyard launched a new 1200-cbm capacity tanker for delivery to an American client.

The tanker will operate in the Bahamas, and measures 61 x 10.95m, most notable with only a 2.9-m draft.

Last year Akdeniz Shipyard delivered a 1500-cbm capacity chemical tanker that was highly praised for meeting international quality standards. Additionally, the shipyard is currently working on bulk carriers and tugboats of various capacities.

Akdeniz continues to export ships to many countries worldwide, especially in Europe and America.

