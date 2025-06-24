Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has completed the installation of a jacket for a new production platform at the Valhall field in the Southern North Sea.

The Valhall production and wellhead platform (PWP) jacket has been installed with the support from Allseas' Pioneering Spirit and Heerema Marine Contractors' Sleipnir, two of the world’s largest offshore vessels, Aker BP informed on social media.

The installation followed the removal of an old production and compression platform (PCP).

“This marks the end of an era and the beginning of 40 more years of production at Valhall. A key step as we continue to deliver energy through safe and efficient operations, with industry-leading low productions emissions intensity,” Aker BP said.





The Valhall oil field has been in production since 1982 and the Valhall PWP-Fenris development project aims to extend the life of the field for another 40 years.

Located in the Southern North Sea, the Valhall PWP-Fenris project is one of the largest development projects on the Norwegian shelf. It includes a new centrally located PWP and an unmanned installation.

The total new reserves developed by the project are estimated to 230 million barrels oil equivalent, with the production scheduled to start in 2027.

Pandion Energy is the partner in Valhall, and PGNiG Upstream Norway is the partner in Fenris, which is situated 50 kilometers away.