Alewijnse to Perform Electrical Refit of Den Herder Hopper Dredge

Systems integrator Alewijnse said it has signed a contract to deliver the electrical refit of Den Herder Seaworks' trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Swalinge.

The 82.2-meter vessel is currently at Kooiman Hoebee Shipyard in Dordrecht for an extension of 37.1 meters, which will increase the cargo space by 1,300 cubic meters.

Alewijnse is responsible for the complete engineering package on board the Swalinge, including the main switchboard and various panels to extend the cabling and modifications to assorted sub-systems.

The Swalinge was built as a coaster in 1977 and converted into a trailing suction hopper dredger after being purchased by Den Herder Seaworks in 1996. The dry unloading installation was designed and built to Alewijnse’s own specifications and delivers an average unloading time of 1.5 hours. The hopper of the Swalinge is fitted with bottom doors so she can dump her cargo and she is also capable of using shore delivery installations for pumping the cargo ashore.

Alewijnse previously delivered a refit of the TSHD Swalinge and a complete electrical outfitting of her sister vessel TSHD Spauwer. In addition, Alewijnse has been providing servicing and maintenance services on board Den Herder Seaworks’ vessels for many years.

"Alewijnse is a reliable and professional partner for us. Our projects are delivering good results and we are very satisfied with Alewijnse’s extensive knowledge and expertise, flexibility and service, and the quality of the vessels that it delivers,'' said Pieter den Herder of Den Herder Seaworks said about the cooperation.

"We have built a good relationship with each other over the years, and Den Herder has gained confidence in the skills that Alewijnse has to offer. We are pleased to be continuing the partnership with a new refit for the Swalinge. Our highly motivated and skilled workforce is the key to delivering this large and unique project successfully and on time. That is what we are 100% committed to," Alewijnse Account Manager Pieter Vosselman added.