Alfa Laval to Deliver the World’s First Methanol-Fired Steam Boiler

Alfa Laval has introduced a methanol-fired Aalborg boiler that accommodates a wide range of fuel types including LNG and methanol.

It will be the first time a methanol boiler has been installed onboard a ship, and Alfa Laval has secured significant orders for the new boiler including for container ships, tankers and cruise ships. Deliveries of the methanol boilers are scheduled to commence in late 2023.

Alfa Laval says its “ready boiler” concept provides a future-proof platform, allowing for easy adjustments to the existing burner and boiler pressure section as needed. Irrespective of the fuel choice, Aalborg boiler solutions ensure substantial fuel savings through exceptional thermal efficiency and the utilization of the innovative Turbo Clean, intelligent (TCi) technology. The TCi cleaning process not only enhances efficiency but also guarantees a prolonged boiler service life.

Alfa Laval has rigorously tested boiler operations with methanol at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre in Aalborg, Denmark, since early 2021. In November 2021, ABS granted Alfa Laval the first marine Approval in Principle for operating boilers on methanol.

Alfa Laval says it is addressing a wider energy picture with both existing and new solutions. The Alfa Laval FCM Methanol fuel supply system and a wide range of heat exchangers for methanol have long been proven at sea. With the addition of the Aalborg boiler for methanol, Alfa Laval is supporting shipowners in the design of methanol-fuelled vessels.



