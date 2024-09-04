Alfa Laval Gets DNV’s AiP for Hydrogen Carriers Gas Combustion Unit

Alfa Laval has secured Approval in Principle (AiP) from the classification society DNV for its Gas Combustion Unit (GCU) technology for hydrogen boil-off gas to be used on liquid hydrogen carriers.

The AiP affirms the technical feasibility and safety mechanism of the GCU design and concept.

The boil-off gas technology is essential for liquid hydrogen carriers, as venting cargo is restricted and a GCU is needed to control tank pressure and temperature to safely combust hydrogen boil-off gas (BOG) from a vessel's storage tank.

DNV’s AiP paves the way for the development of a GCU prototype that will undergo further testing and type approval to create a safe and efficient system for managing BOG on liquid hydrogen carriers.

“The AiP for our GCU design is a significant achievement for us. It demonstrates that our concept has been assessed with respect to DNV’s classification rules and adheres to established technical and safety standards,” said David Jung, Business Development Manager, Alfa Laval.

Unlike Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen presents unique challenges for safe and efficient transportation at sea. It’s incredibly low boiling point of -253°C leads to a higher boil-off rate during transport compared to LNG. Additionally, hydrogen's inherent properties – being light, highly flammable, and easily ignitable – necessitate prioritizing safety in the design of a GCU for hydrogen carriers.

"For the industry to confidently transport hydrogen, ensuring the safety and reliability of enabling technologies is paramount. Alfa Laval's proven experience in gas combustion technology for LNG carriers positions us well for GCU technology once the hydrogen transportation market takes off,” added Jung.