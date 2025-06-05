Alfa Laval Offers First Fuel-Flexible Marine Boilers

Driven by the need for decarbonization and to advance fuel flexibility, Alfa Laval presents the first fuel-flexible marine boiler solutions that can be delivered as electric hybrid or hybrid-ready boilers. This supports shipowners in reducing emissions, saving fuel, and staying ahead of evolving green port regulations.

The new Aalborg boilers can be delivered as hybrid and hybrid-ready solutions, with both combustion and electric capabilities. The boiler platform is fuel-flexible, allowing boilers to be configured for operation with oils and biofuels, and one additional alternative fuel—LNG, methanol, or ammonia in the future—based on the shipowner’s choice. The hybrid-ready configuration is designed to operate solely on fuel but is prepared to have an electrical connection installed at a later stage.

The future-proof design presents a powerful pathway for decarbonizing port operations and boosting energy efficiency. Whether required or not, connecting to the onshore power while in port allows zero-emission steam production without direct fuel costs or emissions from the vessel, while minimizing load on the auxiliary engine.

The hybrid boiler solutions are built on deep knowledge of thermal applications and fuel properties, supported by research at Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre in Aalborg, Denmark.

The boiler’s fuel configuration ensures full steam output using the selected alternative fuel, with performance equal to conventional fuel operation. Every component of the boiler solution is engineered and manufactured in-house.

The electrical part or output is integrated into the boiler body and sized according to the required steam capacity. Operating in incremental steps, it ensures efficient and flexible steam generation. To accommodate the electrical part or output, internal design adjustments are made without compromising boiler performance. Since retrofitting is not an option, the boiler must be delivered as hybrid or hybrid-ready from the start to enable future electric operation.