Alfa Laval Sees Growing Orders for FCM LPG Fuel Supply Systems

Alfa Laval reports it is experiencing increased demand for solutions related to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as fuel, having seen notable orders for the Alfa Laval FCM LPG in recent months as the marine industry focuses on decarbonization. The low-flashpoint fuel supply system (LFSS) that can work seamlessly with LPG cargo handling systems.

Given its lower CO2 footprint compared to traditional marine fuels, LPG is a logical step in decarbonizing the vessels that transport it, Alfa Laval said. The FCM LPG can be a key enabler in moving to LPG as fuel, combining Alfa Laval’s expertise in fuel conditioning and engine-related applications with a high degree of flexibility. The system’s LFSS core is surrounded by an adaptable framework, allowing it to be tightly integrated with the cargo handling system.

TGE Marine Gas Engineering, a supplier of liquefied gas cargo handling systems, included the FCM LPG in its delivery scope for three LPG carriers – one of 40,000 m3 and two of 93,000 m3 – to be built in China in 2022. More recently, Alfa Laval received an FCM LPG order from one Japanese customer, to be integrated in the cargo handling system of newly designed 87,000 m3 very large gas carriers (VLGC) under construction in Japan.

“As we develop for methanol and prepare for carbon-free ammonia, we are also supporting today’s lower-carbon alternatives, which include LPG on the vessels that carry it,” said Alfa Laval’s Viktor Friberg, Head of Marine Separation & Fuel Supply Systems. “We see a positive response to our LFSS technology from partners. Our FCM LPG deliveries can be tuned for any type of project, which allows them to meet each stakeholder’s requirements.”

While the central role of the LFSS puts it in focus, the FCM LPG is not Alfa Laval’s only engine-related solution for LPG as fuel. On LPG-powered vessels that use Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) to curb NOx emissions, Alfa Laval PureNOx LS provides effective cleaning of the EGR bleed-off water. Developed in cooperation with MAN Energy Solutions, PureNOx LS uses high-efficiency centrifugal separation in combination with a coagulant, which lowers operating costs by eliminating secondary cleaning and the need for filters.

Moreover, Alfa Laval maintains a portfolio of solutions used in LPG cargo handling systems. These include the company’s robust semi-welded heat exchangers, which are a critical component in the FCM LPG but also a frequent choice for LPG cargo handling systems, due to their resistance to vibrations and pressure cycles. Reliability is also a proven element of the Alfa Laval Smit LPG system, an inert gas system that ensures vital cargo safety and efficient operations through its high availability.

“Alfa Laval’s offering truly extends from bow to stern,” Friberg said. “LPG carriers can turn to us for expertise and complete solutions, whether pursuing decarbonization through LPG as fuel or improving the safety and efficiency of their cargo operations.”