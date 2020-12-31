Alfa Laval's PureBallast 2.0 BWMS Gains US Type Approval

The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Center issued a ballast water management system (BWMS) type approval certificate to Alfa Laval Tumba AB after a detailed review of the manufacturer’s type approval application determined the system met the requirements of 46 CFR 162.060.

Most owners of Alfa Laval’s second-generation ballast water treatment systems can now opt to continue operating in U.S. waters, even when their Alternate Management System (AMS) approval expires.

The PureBallast 2.0 system generation, launched a decade ago, was developed before the USCG presented its testing regime. As a result, certain technical modifications were needed before PureBallast 2.0 could undergo USCG testing. With the modifications in place, a PureBallast 2.0 system with a Boll & Kirsch filter completed the tests in April 2020, and the solution has now received USCG type approval.

“The transition to USCG type approval will be a simple service option for shipowners,” said Peter Sahlén, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast.

Owners who wish to take advantage of the USCG type approval will need to perform a minor upgrade of their PureBallast 2.0 systems, comprising the necessary adjustments to meet USCG requirements. After upgrading, PureBallast 2.0 systems will be approved for operation in both seawater and brackish water.

The treatment principle of the BWMS is based on filtration and ultraviolet (UV) treatment at intake and UV treatment at discharge. This approval covers six models with maximum treatment rated capacities of between 250 and 2,500 cubic meters per hour.

“We are proud to bring USCG type approval to owners who selected PureBallast early on,” Sahlén said. “A ballast water treatment system should last as long as the vessel, and we are committed supporting PureBallast customers throughout that lifetime. No matter when they made their purchase, Alfa Laval is behind them.”

The system is the 39th to receive type approval from the U.S. Coast Guard.