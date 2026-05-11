Berg Propulsion to Supply Systems for India’s Green Tug Pair

Berg Propulsion has secured a contract to supply propulsion systems and electrical integration technology for two all-electric harbor tugs being built under India’s Green Tug Transition Program.

The vessels are under construction by Mumbai-based KMEW Group on behalf of India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and are expected to enter service in the fourth quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

The program aims to deploy 50 green tugs across India’s major ports by 2030 as part of broader efforts to support the country’s target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2070.

Berg Propulsion said its scope includes electric motors, contra-rotating L-type thrusters, electrical system integration and smart propulsion control systems, along with overall project management support.

The vessels, designed by Navnautik, will each measure 33.55 meters in length and deliver bollard pull of 60 tonnes. They will be powered primarily by lithium-titanium-oxide batteries, with dual diesel generator sets installed for backup power.

The Swedish propulsion specialist said the compact design of its propulsion systems helped reduce the switchboard room footprint by about 40%, freeing up onboard space.

“Working closely with Navnautik, KMEW and the client, we successfully reduced the dimensions of the switchboard room by approximately 40% by positioning most of the propulsive equipment in the aft section of each tug.

“Berg Propulsion has integrated electric systems, engines and thrusters aboard hybrid-electric vessels for many years, and this deep understanding of engineering and design made transferring that knowledge to a fully electric tug design straightforward,” said Amrita Singh, Account Manager for New Sales at Berg Propulsion.

“Factoring in electric powertrains can be challenging for any naval architect or designer, given that shipboard space is at a premium.

“The compact nature of Berg Propulsion’s integrated packages gave us a lot of flexibility to incorporate them into the general arrangement,” added Aniruddha Sen of Navnautik.