Algoma Implements Marine Learning Systems Training Solution

Canadian shipping company Algoma Central Corporation has implemented Marine Learning Systems’ training platform to support employee development and Algoma’s Environmental Compliance Plan. The training management solution allows for on-demand reporting and anytime, anywhere training for safer operations.

Algoma’s new system allows employees to access online training on board their vessels, even when internet connectivity is intermittent. This allows both shoreside and on-vessel employees to receive the same training experience, regardless of their location. In addition, the training solution delivers company-specific, on-the-job training for multiple roles and responsibilities. Captains and Chief Engineers of each vessel can conduct and track equipment sign-offs through the Marine Learning Systems platform to verify employee competency based on their position.

The platform also gives Algoma on-demand reporting capabilities. Captains can now review training results and levels of compliance for their vessel. Meanwhile, shoreside administrators can track organization-wide training records with the ability to drill down for deeper insights. Reports can also be easily exported to show training records for management and regulators.

Marine Learning Systems provided a turnkey solution that included full configuration and customization of the platform, and delivery of system hardware. During the implementation period, Marine Learning Systems also helped Algoma convert existing PDF into eLearning modules that include multiple self-tests and final exams at the end to verify knowledge acquisition. System configuration also included custom branding, automatic course registration to reduce administrative workload, custom workflows and more.

“The implementation of Marine Learning Systems will help foster a culture of continuous improvement and lifelong learning for our employees,” says Tom Anderson, the Director of Regulatory and Management Systems at Algoma. “It has been a pleasure to work with such a professional, knowledgeable and supportive customer success team at Marine Learning Systems. They made the process simple and manageable, and we are pleased to see how readily our crew members are adopting the new platform.”

Murray Goldberg, founder and CEO of Marine Learning Systems, says, “It’s been a pleasure to work alongside a leading Canadian shipper and we are excited to support Algoma’s journey to improve mariner training through a culture of continuous improvement.”