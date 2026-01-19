All-Electric Light Cargo Transfer Vessel Enters Service

Hydromover 2.0, an all-electric light cargo transfer vessel designed by Incat Crowther for Singapore’s marinEV, a business of Yinson GreenTech, has officially entered service in Singapore.

Building on the success of the prototype Hydromover 1.0, Singapore’s first fully electric cargo vessel launched in 2023, the next-generation Hydromover 2.0 is now transporting light cargo to vessels anchored in the Singapore Strait waiting to dock at the Port of Singapore. The launch of Hydromover 2.0 marks a major step forward in Singapore’s efforts to decarbonize its harbour craft fleet.

The 24-metre Hydromover 2.0 features an ultra-efficient hull form that maximises range and energy efficiency while ensuring smooth navigation in challenging sea conditions. The vessel can carry a 30-tonne payload across its 70m² cargo deck and is powered by a lithium-ion battery.

Hydromover 2.0 also integrates advanced digitalisation features, including real-time analytics, route optimisation, collision detection and automated vessel management systems that helps to ensure efficient and safe operations.

Fully charged in under two hours, Hydromover 2.0 delivers high uptime and reliability for daily operations, providing 50% more cargo capacity and a 75% larger deck space than the prototype vessel.

This supports greater cargo consolidation, efficiency and flexibility in port operations. Hydromover 2.0 also boasts an increased energy storage capacity and a redesigned electrical architecture to reduce power loss. These improvements translate into a threefold increase in the vessel’s operational range.

Unveiling the vessel, Yinson GreenTech also announced a bareboat charter agreement with Yacht International UAE with delivery of Hydromover 2.0 vessels to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) expected to occur by mid-2026.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has also been signed between Yinson GreenTech, Yacht International UAE, and Wilhelmsen Port Services to advance the deployment of electric vessels throughout UAE ports.



