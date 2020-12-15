ALMACO Brings Genano Air Decontamination Tech to Maritime

ALMACO and Genano have signed an agreement to become preferred partners in providing the marine and offshore industry with patented air decontamination technology that improves overall passenger and crew health by removing airborne impurities, including the novel coronavirus, of all sizes.

ALMACO, which provides the marine and offshore industries with interior solutions for accommodation, catering, laundry, public and technical areas, said air decontamination systems provider Genano is the newest addition to its partner pool.

As the scientific consensus is leaning toward the assumption that the COVID-19 virus mainly spread via aerosols and droplets, ALMACO decided to start investigating air decontamination and purification solutions on the market to see what solution best meets the demands of cruise ships, as well as other marine vessels and offshore platforms. We realized that only the highest quality products will qualify for future needs and regulations onboard, as the marine and offshore industries are subjects to some of the world’s strictest protocols.

While marine approved products need to be thoroughly tested and highly efficient, they also need to be cost-efficient, have the capability to be installed on existing vessels, come in different forms and sizes as well as look good when visible to the customers. Erik Schobesberger, Vice President of the Modernization business at ALMACO, puts it simply; “We have found the provider that fulfilled all of our requirements.” He continues, “proven technology that has been thoroughly tested in the most demanding applications, reliable delivery capability as well as the lack of ozone produced by the technology is why we are extremely happy to be working with Genano.”

Niklas Skogster, CEO at Genano, says, “Our products are traditionally in high demand in medical, clean room and industrial VOC removal. But with the recent developments due to the pandemic, several other industries are approaching us for air decontamination solutions. We are, now more than ever, dependent on finding good partners and distributors that can help us take care of the rapidly growing demand. ALMACO is the top provider for the marine and offshore industries, so we feel very lucky to have signed a partnership agreement with them. We know the marine and offshore customers put a lot of faith in ALMACO and that they trust ALMACO to provide high quality products. Having ALMACO as our marine and offshore partner basically shows the industry that our products are marine approved and the best on the market”.

The patented Genano Nonthermal Plasma filtering technology is proven to remove even the smallest microbes and is effective against the COVID-19 virus. But even more importantly, the technology enhances overall health for both passengers and crew members by being effective not only against VOCs and microbes such as bacteria and viruses, but also by decontaminating the air from mold, ozone, pollen, odors, and harmful gases, thereby significantly improving indoor air quality. Genano says its air decontamination units are cost-effective and easy to maintain with no disposable fiber filters. They are suitable in areas such as restaurants, buffets, casinos, gyms and other public areas where people usually congregate for a longer period of time.