AME Hires Paul Savage as Operations Manager

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. based maritime and industrial mechanical service repair specialist Advanced Mechanical Enterprises (AME) announced it has appointed Paul Savage as its new Operations Manager.

With over 30 years of leadership and project management experience, Savage joins the AME management team from Veolia North America, where he served as Vice President, managing complex industrial and government contracts. At Veolia, Savage was at the helm of commercial, state, and federal contracts, overseeing safe and efficient utility plant operations where he successfully negotiated contract renewals and implemented transformative safety improvements, fostering a culture of zero-recordable OSHA incidents.

Prior to his corporate leadership, Savage served as a Nuclear Power Trained Officer, achieving the rank of Captain in the U.S. Navy, commanding submarines and achieving maintenance excellence awards. He brings extensive experience in areas critical to AME's operations, including safety protocols, on-time and within-budget project delivery, and cultivating a culture of continuous improvement.

President of Advanced Mechanical Enterprises, Rich Merhige, said, "Paul's impressive career and extensive experience in maritime and utility operations, both in private and public areas, make him a great fit for our team. As we continue to tackle complex challenges and expand our services, Paul's leadership will be key in maintaining our high standards and driving growth."

Savage’s educational background in engineering, commercial/government vessels, and public utilities, combined with his professional certifications, including OSHA regulations, Incident Command, and arrangement of preventative and corrective maintenance further underscores his capability to lead AME's operations, the company said.