AMELS Readies 78-Meter Custom Yacht

The hull of 78-meter AMELS Full Custom yacht arrived from Damen Shipyards Galati on the Danube river in Romania.



When completed in 2021, the yacht will be the largest AMELS to date.



Currently 13 yachts are at the busy Vlissingen hub of the Damen Shipyards Group’s yachting division, including both the Vlissingen City yard and the Vlissingen East yard.



The AMELS Full Custom yacht joins four AMELS Limited Editions yachts, two DAMEN SeaXplorers and five refits.



In total we currently have 26 yacht projects underway at both our new build and hull building facilities. Completing all these projects requires expert project management and craftsmanship from everyone involved.



In early January the hull of the 78-meter AMELS Full Custom project arrived for outfitting from the hull builder, Damen Shipyards Galati on the Danube river.



When completed in 2021, the 2,850 Gross Tonnage yacht will be larger than the current AMELS flagship– the 83-meter HERE COMES THE SUN, which has a 2,827 Gross Tonnage.



The yacht is the Dutch yacht builder’s first fully custom built yacht since introducing its AMELS Limited Editions range in 2005.