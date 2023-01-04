American Cruise Lines Installs Starlink Satellite Internet

American Cruise Lines announced on Wednesday that it has added Starlink satellite internet to its 2023 fleet of riverboats and small cruise ships.

The new high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi will be complimentary on all 2023 cruises, ensuring seamless connectivity and faster upload speeds nearly everywhere the company’s small ships are cruising throughout the country—from Glacier Bay Alaska to the sunny Florida Keys; from the Napa Valley wine country to the historic Hudson River; and from the Mighty Mississippi to the stunning Columbia and Snake Rivers.

Starlink is powered by a constellation of lower earth (LEO) satellites, that provides a stable connection to American’s continuously moving ships and riverboats.

American beta-tested the Starlink service in 2022 and cruise guests who experienced the platform during the testing phase responded with rave reviews, the company said.