American Cruise Lines Opens 2025 New England Season, Launches New Cruise Ship

American Cruise Lines announced their biggest season of New England cruises—featuring nine itineraries and five small ships, including the newest cruise ship in the country, American Patriot.

American Patriot is the flagship in the company’s new Patriot Class series. The 130-passenger ship passed Sea Trials and will embark on its first cruise this week, sailing June 21 roundtrip from Boston. Guests will enjoy one of the Line’s premiere New England itineraries, a 15-Day Grand New England cruise, visiting Boston, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Gloucester, Provincetown, and Plymouth, MA; Portsmouth, NH; Newport, RI; Boothbay Harbor, Bar Harbor, Bath, Bangor, Portland, Rockland, and Camden, ME.

In addition to American Patriot, the company is also launching three more Patriot Class sister ships in the next 16 months, American Pioneer, American Maverick, and American Ranger. 2025’s expanded collection of 8 to 16-Day itineraries highlights the company’s continued growth across the country and exclusive array of cruises exploring coastal New England.

American’s U.S.-flagged small ships depart from convenient ports including New York City; Boston, MA; Providence, RI; and Portland, ME. Guests enjoy picturesque views from private balcony staterooms, authentic lobster-bakes, onboard entertainment, and guided shoreside experiences as they sail into the heart of more than 20 ports throughout this celebrated maritime region.





American Cruise Lines’ 2025 collection of New England sailings:

8-Day Cape Codder cruises, roundtrip from Boston, MA

8-Day New England Islands cruises, roundtrip from Providence, RI

9-Day Maine Coast and Harbors cruises, between Portland and Bangor, ME

*8-Day Northeast Harbors cruises, sailing between Boston, MA, and New York City (*formerly called the Yankee Seaports cruise; 9-Day itinerary dates on the website have an included pre-cruise hotel stay)

*11-Day New England Explorer cruises, roundtrip from Boston, MA (*cruises operating in 2026; 12-Day itinerary dates on the website have an included pre-cruise hotel stay)

*15-Day Grand New England cruises, roundtrip from Boston, MA (*16-Day itinerary dates on the website have an included pre-cruise hotel stay)

*8-Day Hudson River Summer Classic cruises, sailing between New York City and Albany, NY (*American has offered fall sailings on the Hudson River for years; this year marks the first full summer season of cruises exploring the Hudson River Valley)





Once summer concludes, American also offers 16-Day New England Fall Foliage cruises, between Portland, ME and New York City, and 8-Day Hudson River Fall Foliage cruises, between New York City and Albany, NY, sailing in September and October.