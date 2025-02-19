American Legend Christened in Key West

American Cruise Lines said that American Legend, the newest small ship in the company’s innovative Project Blue series, was christened in Key West, Florida. The celebration took place while the ship was docked at Mallory Square, just steps from the City’s vibrant town center. American Legend was visiting Key West along one of the company’s popular 8-Day Florida Gulf Coast & Keys cruises, which sail roundtrip from St. Petersburg, Florida. American’s new Florida itineraries are the only cruises exploring the Sunshine State that offer guests the exclusive opportunity to sail the region while remaining fully domestic, similar to the Line’s U.S. River cruises.

American Legend’s christening ceremony included speeches, plaque exchanges, and local musical performances. Surrounded by cruise guests, the ship’s official Godmother, Mayor of the City of Key West, Danise DeeDee Henriquez, joined American Cruise Lines’ President & CEO, Charles B. Robertson, for the traditional bottle smash on the top deck. Also attending the festivities were officials from the City and Port, Key West Police and Fire, local excursion partners, cruise line executives, and American Legend’s captain and crew.

For the next few weeks, American Legend will continue cruising the company’s Florida Gulf Coast & Keys cruises, then in March, it begins sailing American Revolution cruises on Chesapeake Bay, which also cruise the Potomac River, and operate roundtrip from Washington, D.C. Throughout the summer months, American Legend will sail a mix of coastal New England itineraries from famous port cities like Boston and New York. The new ship will conclude the year with exclusive Hudson River cruises in September and October before returning to Florida for cruises in November and December.

American Legend accommodates 100 guests and features four decks and a unique catamaran bow. Like its sister ships, it also offers elegant interior design, private balcony accommodations, a beautiful top deck for amazing views, comfortable lounges inside and out, a main restaurant and casual café, plus a walking track and fitness center—exceptional amenities for ships of this size.