All American Marine Delivers Second Vessel for Major Marine Tours

All American Marine (AAM) has completed construction, launched, and delivered the Skana, a 150-passenger hydrofoil-assisted catamaran for Major Marine Tours. This is the second delivered to Major Marine Tours by All American Marine in two years, and a sister ship to the Spirit of Matushka, delivered in the Spring of 2021. This vessel will also operate out of Seward, Alaska and will carry passengers on tours visiting Kenai Fjords National Park. This 87’ (LOA) x 32” Teknicraft Aluminum catamaran, is certified to USCG Subchapter T. The quad Hamilton waterjet vessel will add to Major Marine Tours’ fleet of glacier and wildlife cruise vessels in and around Kenai Fjords National Park. After the commissioning of the first vessel, MMT quickly realized the need for a second, identical vessel to keep up with their growing business and market demand.

The semi-displacement catamaran hull for this vessel was developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand. The design integrates the signature Teknicraft symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape, bow wave piercer, and innovative dynamic hydrofoil system. This advanced hull shape was custom designed using digital modeling and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analysis. The hull design is complemented by Teknicraft’s signature integration of a wave piercer that is positioned between the catamaran sponsons to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag while enhancing passenger comfort. The vessel’s design offers all passengers a smooth ride and comfort as the hull provides a cushioned effect when encountering waves. A Teknicraft Design offers performance advantages unlike any other. The customization potential for both form and function across a variety of industries is the differentiator in our design and construction approach, resulting in a vessel that is best-in-class.

The vessel includes Hamilton Jet AVX controls which boast features such as the use of an intuitive Mouseboat controller. For the operator, one of the most valuable features on this vessel is the excellent fuel economy. With an increased fuel capacity of 1900 gallons, this vessel was upgraded to include a dynamic aluminum hydrofoil, enhancing its speed and efficiency. The propulsion package includes 4x Hamilton Jet HM422 waterjets, powered by 4x Scania DI16 082 engines, rated at 788 bhp at 2,100 RPM.

“All American Marine worked with us to refine our goals, build a second, proven vessel that met those goals, and then delivered. In fact, despite building two boats during the midst of a global pandemic they delivered both boats on time and on budget. This new vessel with its capacity, comfort, and speed is revolutionizing the fleet for Major Marine Tours,” stated Colby Lawrence, Major Marine Tours Vice President. “Our customers truly enjoy the spacious and accessible deck spaces when viewing whales and glaciers, particularly the stadium bow viewing area.”

Onboard the vessel, passengers can bask in the spacious comfort of two enclosed cabins, which include tables at every seat. All of the exterior seats are underneath covered canopies, including the open-air 3rd deck. Interior amenities include high-quality Beurteaux seats and electrical outlets with USB plugs at every table. The entire main deck, including the bow, has wheelchair access and the main deck cabin includes wheelchair-designated seating locations. The vessel also features an expansive stadium standing area for wildlife and nature viewing.

Major Marine Tours is an award-winning, locally-owned Alaska boat tour company celebrating almost 30 years of sharing authentic Alaska adventures with their guests. Major Marine Tours has been recognized as industry leaders for pioneering both onboard interpreters and offering passengers reserved indoor seating.