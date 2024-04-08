Americraft Marine Appoints Peter Fetten as Chairman

Americraft Marine, one of the maritime subsidiaries of Libra Group that owns and operates a Jones Act shipbuilding facility in Palatka, Fla., has announced the appointment of Peter Fetten as Chairman of Americraft.

A seasoned leader with four decades in the marine engineering and shipbuilding sectors, Fetten will help shape the strategic direction of Americraft Marine as it works to advance U.S. shipbuilding and the demand for Jones Act vessels. Americraft Marine's St. Johns Ship Building, performs both new construction and repair of a wide variety of steel and aluminum vessels, including ferries, tugs, deck and tank barges, landing crafts and general cargo vessels. A main focus for the shipyard has been crew transfer vessels (CTV) to support and service offshore wind farms.

A shipbuilding industry veteran, Fetten’s experience includes design, construction and ship management work. He has previously held senior roles at Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruise, as well as Blohm and Voss where he worked for 15 years. He is also the initiator/developer of Grand Bahamas (Freeport) Shipyard. He holds degrees in naval architecture and welding engineering from the University of Hamburg.

“We are committed to delivering excellence in shipbuilding, including supporting skilled American workers that are the backbone of a strong Jones Act fleet,” said Omear Khalid, CEO of Americraft Marine. “Leveraging Peter’s significant global expertise, we look forward to advancing our capabilities to meet the needs of our clients, both today and tomorrow, and to support a strong and vibrant U.S. economy.”

Fetten’s appointment comes at a key inflection point for the company as it ramps up its production, including CTVs used to service offshore wind. Last year, St. Johns delivered the WINDEA Courageous CTV supporting the construction of Vineyard Wind I, the nation's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm located in New Bedford, Mass.

“We are at a pivotal moment in American shipbuilding, which is the cornerstone of economic competitiveness. Investment in this vital sector is critical to ensure the U.S. continues to lead in the global economy," Fetten said. "I am honored to support the mission of Americraft Marine, working with its strong leadership, as it aims to bolster its work at St. Johns, and beyond."

Americraft Marine is one of three maritime subsidiaries of Libra Group, a privately owned business group whose 20 subsidiaries have assets and operations in nearly 60 countries. Other maritime subsidiaries include Lomar Shipping and Seapath, a company formed to address the need for investments in America’s maritime economy, including marine industrial technologies and Jones Act vessels.