Amogy Issued Feasibility Statement by Lloyd’s Register

Ammonia power solutions company Amogy informs it has been awarded a feasibility statement by classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR).

Amogy has developed an ammonia-to-electrical power system that splits, or “cracks,” liquid ammonia into its base elements of hydrogen and nitrogen, which then funnels the hydrogen into a fuel cell, generating power at five times the energy density of lithium batteries.

The feasibility statement from LR serves as the official approval of Amogy’s Technology Qualification Plan (TQP), which outlines the full set of component testing that Amogy intends to complete, providing evidence that its clean energy technology is viable for maritime applications.

The milestone marks a step in completing LR’s Technology Qualification process, a three-stage process, consisting of Verification, Validation, and a Performance Review, for assessing the components of novel technologies in terms of their technology maturity and associated risks. Development and approval of the TQP is a part of the Validation phase, and the feasibility statement confirms that a concept is capable of being developed into a viable technology.

Amogy recently completed the Technology Verification phase with LR and, upon receipt of this Statement of Feasibility, will now begin to execute the component testing as outlined in the TQP.

“Receiving this Statement of Feasibility from Lloyd’s Register is a major milestone in affirming the safety and viability of our ammonia-to-electrical power system,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “As we advance through LR’s rigorous Technology Qualification process, we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide innovative, sustainable solutions that reshape the future of clean energy for maritime shipping.”

Chris Pfisterer, VP Commercial, Americas at LR, said, “Future fuels are vital for the maritime industry to reach the IMO’s 2050 net-zero emission targets. For many, the differences between the energy density of new fuels and existing fuels presents potential logistical complexities for shipping but the pioneering technology of Amogy could overcome some of these challenges. We are excited to continue working with Amogy through the next stages of LR’s Technology Qualification process.”

LR and Amogy have worked together over a number of years, most recently with technology verification to confirm the suitability of the core components for Amogy’s ammonia-to-electrical power system to operate in defined maritime environments. Prior to this, the system was awarded approval in principle in 2022.

Amogy is currently working to retrofit a 1-megawatt (MW) version of its ammonia-to-power system onto a tug at Feeney Shipyard in Kingston, N.Y. as a test run for its emissions-slashing power and generation technology in the commercial maritime sector. If all goes according to plan, Amogy is targeting commercialization in 2024 and first commercial products ready for deployment in early 2025.