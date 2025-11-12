Amogy and Samsung Heavy Industries Partner on Ammonia Power

Ammonia-to-power company Amogy has signed a multi-year contract with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the manufacturing of Amogy’s systems.

SHI plans to establish a dedicated facility in South Korea to produce and test Amogy’s systems, beginning with those required for Amogy’s pilot project in Pohang in 2026. The project will demonstrate the technology maturity and economic feasibility of Amogy’s ammonia-to-power systems for distributed clean power generation.

This partnership expands on Amogy and SHI’s ongoing collaboration to develop and deploy next-generation ammonia-based power systems for ships, which began with SHI’s strategic investment in Amogy in December 2024.

The companies will also work to optimize Amogy’s ammonia-to-power modules for both land-based and maritime power generation applications.

Amogy’s proprietary ammonia-to-power technology leverages advanced catalyst materials to efficiently crack ammonia into hydrogen on-site. The hydrogen is then fed into a fuel cell or an engine, generating power with zero carbon emissions. The system’s modular design makes it adaptable and scalable.

SHI plans to develop testing methods and standards, establish protocols, and build manufacturing equipment and process management systems, along with raw material supply chains. SHI also plans to expand its ammonia demonstration facility at the Geoje Shipyard by the end of 2025, which will be used for the production and testing of Amogy’s systems.



