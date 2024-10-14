Amphibious Navy Ship to Feature Drone Deployment Capabilities

Damen Shipyards is building a multifunctional vessel for the Portuguese Navy. The ship will be the first in the world to combine oceanographic research with drone deployment capabilities.

The multi-purpose vessel (MPV), named NRP D. João II, has been funded by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) that is part of NextGenerationEU, the economic recovery package to support EU member states affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vessel, measuring 107 meters in length, is based on a concept developed by the Portuguese navy that combines the capabilities of an amphibious transport ship and a research vessel, with a particular focus on drone operations. The ship is designed for a range of missions, including oceanographic research, search and rescue operations at sea, disaster relief, maritime security and support for naval operations.

For ocean research and monitoring activities, the ship will be equipped with laboratories and accommodation for scientific personnel. The operations are supported by the ability to launch unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) from the stern. Additionally, the ship features a 94x11 meter flight deck and hangars, suitable for helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Alewijnse will be providing the complete electrical installation for the vessel, and it is the third vessel Alewijnse is building for the Portuguese Navy under contract with Damen.

Previously, Alewijnse participated in the mid-life upgrade of the Portuguese Multipurpose frigates N.R.P. Bartolomeu Dias (F333) and N.R.P. D. Francisco de Almeida (F334). However, this marks the first new-build ship that Alewijnse and Damen will deliver together for Portugal.

The ship will be constructed at Damen Shipyards in Galati, Romania, where Alewijnse also operates a significant facility.

It is expected to be delivered by mid-2026.



