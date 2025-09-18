Amrize Launches Cement Carrier in Toronto

Amrize has launched the MV Tamarack, a 12,500dwt carrier with a capacity of over 10,000 cubic meters of cement.

The vessel was delivered by Holland Shipyard in The Netherlands and is managed by CSL’s Canadian division, Canada Steamship Lines.

The MV Tamarack replaces two older ships with a single, streamlined, high-performance vessel. Equipped with diesel-electric propulsion, advanced manuvrability systems, shore-power compatibility, noise insulation and energy-saving cargo handling, the Tamarack is designed to maximize operational efficiency while minimizing emissions.

Beginning its planned 15-year service, Tamarack – owned by Eureka Shipping, a joint venture between the CSL Group and SMT Shipping – is the first new cement carrier on the Great Lakes in two decades.

"The arrival of the Tamarack is a major milestone for Amrize as we support significant construction growth, including Ontario’s plans to invest more than $200 billion over the next 10 years to deliver new infrastructure, transit, roads, hospitals, schools, homes and high-rises,” said Jaime Hill, President, Amrize Building Materials. “This next-generation carrier allows us to cost-effectively deliver critical building materials at speed and scale to help our customers build their ambition.”