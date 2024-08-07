AMSA Scholarships Promote Diversity in Maritime

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has awarded five scholarships to students at the University of Tasmania as part of its recognition of the importance of diversity.

The funding of A$47,000 is part of its 2024 scholarship program.

The recipients are:

Tenisha Jones – AMSA Sara Bool Women in Maritime Engineering Scholarship

Angelica Starlight – AMSA First Year Access Scholarship for Maritime Studies

Samantha Roser – IMAS Environmental Excellence AMSA Scholarship

Kyla Fuller and Tracey Vella – AMSA Vocational Near Coastal Seafaring Scholarship.

AMSA Chief Executive Officer, Mick Kinley, said the scholarships help address critical issues facing the maritime industry, including the ongoing skills shortage and low number of women and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the sector.

“Our scholarship program helps ensure a strong pipeline of maritime professionals by offering pathways to make it easier for people to start a career in the maritime industry,” Kinley said. “This not only supports our work as a regulator, but also our commitment to increasing diversity across the maritime workforce, as well as developing the skills, knowledge, and experience of the next generation of maritime professionals.”

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Tasmania, Professor Rufus Black, said the university is grateful for the assistance provided by AMSA to support students throughout the course of their academic studies.

Additionally, AMSA has awarded Glenn Hanson and Dan Probert from the University of Wollongong with its Academic Excellence Scholarship for 2024.

Awarded annually, the A$10,000 scholarship is provided to students who demonstrates academic excellence while studying a Master of Maritime Policy or Graduate Certificate in Maritime Studies Programs.

Hanson and Probert are two of seven students that AMSA is supporting this year as part of its annual scholarship program which promotes the development of skills and knowledge in the maritime industry.



