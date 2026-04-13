Amtech Issues RFP for Microcontainer Feeder Vessels

Alternative Marine Technologies has issued a RFP to three major U.S. Shipbuilding companies for a 2+2 series build of a 230 TEU Microcontainer Feeder.

The project is based upon the Conoship CIP230TEU design currently operating in Europe.

The design is complete through production drawings, 3D modeled and available with the availability of a virtual “walkthrough” of the vessel. Short sea operator Vega Reederei has joined the project team handling commercial operations. The vessels in Europe operate successfully with a 9-man crew, similar to U.S. ATB manning. As a diesel – electric propulsion design, the vessels will meet all current EPA Tier IV and IMO Tier III emissions standards and also be capable of expanding environmental capabilities in the future.

The project team has been working on the program for two years, having received support letters and positive discussions with Terminals and Port Authorities along the U.S. East Coast and the Great Lakes. There is strong interest in developing freight on the water within the Chicago, Indiana and Detriot areas. European movements into the Great Lakes through the St Lawrence Seaway and Southern River routes are also under discussion.