Lloyd’s Register Launches Marine Analytics Service

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has launched its Marine Analytics service with a methodology that will enable companies to obtain value from operational data and connected assets.

According to LR, the biggest challenge associated with data from multiple systems and connected assets, once security has been assured, is knowing how to turn the possibilities into actual commercial and operational value. It is now possible to amass more data more easily but with so much data available, extracting useful and actionable information and insights is a challenge. LR said it is focused on working with marine and offshore companies of all sizes to co-create leading bespoke solutions, enabling them to optimize efficiency in operations, asset performance and maintenance, reduce risk and improve safety while offering increased transparency to stakeholders.

The new marine analytics capability under the ‘Cyber Perform’ step of LR’s cyber and digital transformation spans from the deployment of the platform at vessel or fleet level to shore-side decision-making support. The approach provides the right tools to embed data-driven insights within an organization, complementing existing processes and procedures and providing the opportunity to centralize all data sources into one consolidated data view. LR’s engineering knowledge is translated into advanced data analytics, underpinned by a pioneering and secure Connected Assets Big Data Platform powered by partner, QiO Technologies. This platform is supported by LR’s industry-recognized software, such as real-time adaptive maintenance optimization service and software (RTAMO), asset management optimization service and software (Axxim) and loading and stability software (LR Seasafe), as well as by partnerships with leaders such as the cloud-based ship management software provider, Hanseaticsoft.

LR’s seven-step methodology moves the client through the following seamless journey: