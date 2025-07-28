Ancona Shipyard Hosts Dialogue on Industry Innovation and Industrialization

The Ancona shipyard hosted the latest stage of the "Open Shipyards, a View of the Future" roadshow on July 28, 2025, an initiative promoted by Fincantieri that opens the doors of the Group's Italian facilities to institutions and stakeholders. The event focused on dialogue on industrial innovation, organizational transformation, and sustainability challenges, with particular attention to the strategic value of the Marche region in the national production system.

The meeting opened with greetings from Biagio Mazzotta, President of Fincantieri; Daniele Silvetti, Mayor of Ancona; and Lucia Albano, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Economy and Finance. This was followed by remarks from Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri; Gilberto Tobaldi, Director of the Fincantieri Ancona Shipyard; Luciano Sale, Director of Human Resources and Real Estate; and Enrico Pirastru, Director of Security at Fincantieri. The meeting concluded with remarks from Francesco Acquaroli, President of the Marche Region; and Tommaso Foti, Minister for European Affairs, the PNRR, and Cohesion Policies.

The Ancona shipyard covers an area of 360,000 m², with a production capacity of 60,000 GRT, lifting systems up to 500 tons, and a hull capacity of 1,200 tons per month. Upcoming projects under construction include vessels for the Viking and Four Seasons brands, confirming the site as one of the most strategic in the Fincantieri network.

Among the day's key topics, particular attention was given to robotics and Industry 5.0. The Ancona shipyard is an active participant in the Operations Excellence program, which involves the introduction of advanced technologies to increase efficiency and improve the quality of work, from automation to augmented reality, from artificial intelligence to collaborative robots.

Furthermore, the "Viking Libra" will be built in Ancona, the world's first cruise ship powered by hydrogen, stored on board and used for both propulsion and electricity generation.

Likewise, the Four Seasons I, a luxury cruise ship that represents a turning point in the digital evolution of the product, will be launched at the Marche site. It will be the first vessel equipped with a fully digital architecture, including the adoption of ISDM (Integrated Ship Digital Management), DC onboard systems, and a natively digital automation platform. The Ancona shipyard, the production hub of the Group's luxury vessels, thus confirms its role as an enabling hub for product and process innovation, thanks to its ability to integrate cutting-edge technologies in the most advanced cruise segment.

During the meeting, the importance of the "Evoluzione Indotto" project was emphasized, which aims to strengthen the industrial model through structured, long-term collaboration with supplier companies. The initiative envisions enhancement and stabilization programs for supply chain companies, promoting favorable conditions for their growth and integration.

Great attention was also paid to the social and employment dimension. The "Maestri del Mare" project has received over 20,000 applications and 182 hires in 18 months, with another 73 to follow by the end of the year. At the same time, recruitment and integration programs have been launched for workers from the Philippines, Ghana, and Tunisia, including through the opportunities offered by the Mattei Plan.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to illustrate the Group's commitment to greater integrity and transparency in the production system, ensuring regular wages and contributions in employment relationships throughout the supply chain, and strengthening the principles of social responsibility. Among the initiatives launched were the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Guardia di Finanza (Italian Financial Police) aimed at preventing and combating potential criminal infiltration and irregularities in the economic and production system, and the launch of a project to adopt the ASSE.CO certification (Certification of Conformity for Labor Consultants), a tool that certifies regular contributions, wages, and regulations in the shipbuilding industry.