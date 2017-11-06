DryShips Announces VLGC Time Charter

DryShips, a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels, announced that, on November 5, 2017, its third Very Large Gas Carrier commenced its time charter on a fixed rate with ten years firm duration to an oil major trading company.
The Company expects a total gross backlog associated with this time charter of up to $103.8 million.
DryShips owns a fleet of (i) 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; (ii) 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; (iii) 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; (iv) 1 Very Large Crude Carrier; (v) 2 Aframax tankers; (vi) 1 Suezmax tanker; (vii) 4 Very Large Gas Carriers, 1 of which is expected to be delivered in January 2018; and (viii) 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill
recovery vessels.