US Navy Announces SAAPM 2017 Theme

Navy leaders announced today the 2017 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) theme of "Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission."

This awareness month is designed to enhance year-round efforts to eliminate the crime of sexual assault and ensure all Sailors are treated with dignity and respect. Navy leadership challenges Sailors to think about how disrespectful words and actions, whether shared on the internet or within a command, can lead to a toxic culture and the serious crime of sexual assault.

"It is up to all of us to root out destructive behavior, whenever and wherever we see it happen, in person and online. Preventing sexual assault relies on leadership and teamwork and its foundation is trust and respect," said Rear Adm. Ann Burkhardt, Director, 21st Century Sailor Office. "We're telling Sailors, the difference starts with you. This year's theme highlights the role everyone plays in stopping sexual assault and how critical that is to keeping us ready to carry out our mission."

Over the last two weeks, the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) released several messages to the fleet discouraging destructive behaviors and highlighting the importance of teamwork to solve this problem.

"The very best teams perform best across the board. They have no place for toxic behavior that weakens the team - they are laser -focused on continually improving their performance," said Adm. John Richardson, Chief of Naval Operations. "If you see these behaviors anywhere, step in - there are no bystanders on our team. Intervene and stop the behavior."

CNO asked command leaders to engage with their Sailors at the small team level to talk about what respect looks like at work, at home, and online.

During the month of April and throughout the year, commands are encouraged to address sexual violence through leadership engagement at all levels with small focus groups to discuss each Sailor's role in ensuring their shipmates can live and work in a safe environment free from sexist behaviors, sexual harassment, hazing or sexual assault, and to address how alcohol misuse impairs decision making.

Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) has created the SAAPM 2017 Toolkit which provides Sailors ideas on how to host local activities to include SAPR symposiums, active intervention workshops, and other command events that maintain the goal of increasing progress in preventing sexual assault.