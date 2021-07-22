Apply Now for the MN100

The application period for this year’s MN100 edition is officially open and underway!

Each year, Marine News magazine profiles 100 of the top firms in brown water, workboat space.

Here's your chance to tell Marine News why your company is one of the best in the business. The selected 100 companies will be featured in the October edition of the largest BPA-audited b-to-b publication in this genre. OEMs, service providers, shipyards, operators and the full gamut of marine-related businesses are eligible. But, only those who apply will be considered for inclusion.

Is your firm one of the best in your niche? Click here to get started. The deadline to apply is August 10, 2021.

Let us know if you have questions. Reach editor Eric Haun at [email protected].