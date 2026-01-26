First of Five Maersk Tankers’ Vessels Fitted with bound4blue Suction Sails (Video)

Wind propulsion specialist bound4blue has completed the first installation under its agreement with Maersk Tankers, fitting four 24-meter eSAIL suction sails on the medium-range tanker Maersk Trieste as part of a wider fleet retrofit program.

The installation marks the first phase of a contract agreed in December 2024 covering 20 eSAIL units across five Maersk Tankers MR vessels, representing bound4blue’s largest order to date.

The four eSAIL units were installed at EDR Shipyard in Belgium following preparatory work carried out at Yiu Lian Shipyard in Shenzhen, China. Preparations included deck pedestal installation and electrical modifications, allowing the sails to be lifted into place and connected using a pre-commissioned plug-and-play process designed to minimize vessel downtime.

bound4blue said the project demonstrated the safety, simplicity and efficiency of the eSAIL technology within ATEX-regulated tanker environments. The autonomous suction sails generate lift by drawing air across an aerodynamically optimized surface and can deliver double-digit percentage reductions in fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions, while improving vessels’ Carbon Intensity Indicator ratings.





“This is a watershed moment in the further acceptance and adoption of wind power for an industry in transition,” said José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO and co-founder of bound4blue.

The system configurations are tailored for individual vessels and can unlock regulatory and cost benefits under frameworks including FuelEU Maritime, the Wind Reward Factor, and EEDI and EEXI requirements, according to the company.

“For the tanker industry, progress on emissions reduction requires concrete investments and implementation. At Maersk Tankers, we focus on deploying advanced energy-efficient technologies to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Implementing Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems at scale enables more energy-efficient voyages for our customers, while supporting compliance with FuelEU Maritime and the EU Emissions Trading System,” added Claus Grønborg, chief investment officer at Maersk Tankers.

The Maersk Tankers installation follows a series of recent eSAIL contracts with shipowners including Louis Dreyfus Company, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Odfjell, Klaveness Combination Carriers and BW Epic Kosan, as wind propulsion moves from niche adoption toward broader fleet-level deployment.

“This is more than just another installation. It’s proof that wind propulsion is ready to deliver at scale, even for complex vessel types like tankers,” Bermúdez concluded.