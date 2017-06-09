Apply Now for the MN100

The August 2017 edition of Marine News, the leading voice in the North American workboat market, will feature 100 leaders and innovators, including workboat owners and operators, workboat builders and repairers, and product and service providers.



Is your firm a top 100 workboat, brown water or inland enterprise? Participation is free, but to be considered you must apply at the link below. To have your company featured in this edition, please apply at http://mn100.maritimemagazine.com/



Contact Joe Keefe with questions at: keefe@marinelink.com