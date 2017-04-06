Grennan Appointed President of SCAA

Devon Grennan, CEO and President of Global Diving & Salvage, Inc., has been appointed President of the Spill Control Association of America (SCAA). SCAA is a professional association representing spill control contractors, manufacturers, distributors, government agencies, and various qualified individuals within the industry.



Grennan has served on the board of SCAA since 2012. “SCAA is a unique association that has represented our diverse membership for 44 years,” said Grennan. “It is the singular voice of the Spill Response Industry and has become the preeminent response organization working with our clients and local, state, and federal agencies.”



Grennan has been elected to serve a two-year term. “As President, I will continue to expand our membership by serving the diverse needs and issues facing marine and terrestrial response companies and firms, and position the association to be a forward leaning, progressive advocate of the response community,” Grennan shared. “As an association, we will continue to promote best practices associated with the health and safety of our employees and operations, advocate for appropriate regulations to maintain our nation’s response posture, and advance technological improvements within the response industry.”



