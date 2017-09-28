SUNRUI Appoints US Agent for BalClor BWMS

All Marine Spares said it has been appointed as the official agent in the U.S. for the promotion and sale of the BalClor Ballast Water Management Systems from SUNRUI, a wholly owned subsidiary company of China Shipbuilding Industry Company Limited (CSIC).

The SUNRUI BalClor BWMS achieved USCG Type approval certificate in June 2017. SUNRUI BalClor BWMS has achieved type Approvals from CCS, DNV-GL, NK, BV, LR, ABS and RINA. To date 619 units have already been ordered while 265 of the units have already been delivered.

BalClor BWMS technology applies a combination of filtration, disinfection and neutralization process. BalClor BWMS treat ballast water on board through filtration followed by disinfection with oxidant produced by an electrolytic process during ballasting, and neutralization at de-ballasting.

During ballasting, ballast water is filtrated by an automatic back-flushing filter, marine organisms larger than 50μm will be removed during this process, then a side-stream of filtered ballast water is by-passed to electrolyzing unit to generate high concentrated oxidant (mainly sodium hypochlorite solution), which will be injected back into main ballast stream to provide effective disinfection to meet D2 discharge standard. Active oxidant will remain in ballast tank for a certain period of time, preventing re-growth of microbes. During de-ballasting, ballast water will be discharged directly without repeating disinfection. TRO (total residual oxidant) sensor installed at pipe outlet will closely monitoring the concentration level of active oxidant. However, if TRO level is higher than 0.1ppm, neutralization unit will be initiated automatically, injecting neutralizing agent to main ballast water pipe; if TRO concentration is lower than 0.1ppm, ballast water will be discharged to the sea.