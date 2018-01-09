Marine Link
DP World Santos Appoints Dallas Hampton as New CEO

January 9, 2018

Photo: Embraport

 The Brazilian terminal DP World Santos will now be run by the new CEO Dallas Hampton, , an Australian executive with degrees in Business Administration, Logistics and Occupational Safety and with vast experience in the ports and logistics sectors.

 
The modern private port terminals, situated on the left bank of the Port of Santos, announced that Ernst Schulze, who served as Chief Executive Officer for nearly six years, is stepping down to assume another opportunity at the DP World group. 
 
Ernst was responsible for installing the Embraport terminal at the Port of Santos, forming the work teams and starting operations in July 2013.
 
Dallas, who has worked at various international port operators in seven countries, will assume the challenge of consolidating the new organizational culture following DP World’s acquisition of an additional interest of 66.67% in the Brazilian port operator Empresa Brasileira de Terminais Portuários (Embraport) that was held by Odebrecht Transport (OTP).
 
“I take office with the mission of consolidating the new company and maintaining the terminal’s high level of operating efficiency, while diversifying the business, which has been one of the biggest challenges of recent years,” a press release by Embraport quoted Dallas as saying.
 
DP World Santos was created by the acquisition of Embraport by the DP World Group (Dubai Ports World), which was concluded in December 2017.
 
