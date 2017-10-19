Helm CONNECT Secures ClassNK Type Approval

Canadian maritime software company, Helm Operations, a ClassNK subsidiary, sai dit has earned Class Type Approval for its planned maintenance software, Helm CONNECT.

On September 1, 2017 after a detailed review process, Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), issued a Type Approval Certificate for Helm CONNNECT as a recognized planned maintenance software system. ClassNK is a member of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS). IACS members recognize and accept Type Approvals from other society members, thereby allowing any ship owner to implement the Helm CONNECT software as their planned maintenance tracking system.



“This is a historic moment for our organization. For many years we have been the market leader in maritime software for the global tug and barge industry. This Type Approval now makes it possible for us to expand into the much larger blue water shipping industry, regardless of which classification society the ship owner uses.”, said Helm founder and CEO Ron deBruyne. deBruyne continued, “We are looking forward to working with blue water operators all over the world.”



Since 1999 Helm Operations (formerly Edoc Systems Group) has been developing operations software for the commercial maritime industry. Helm CONNECT is the flagship product of Helm Operations, used for managing safety and compliance, planned maintenance, billing or jobs. With more the 1,700 vessels currently using Helm CONNECT, Helm Operations works with workboat companies such as SVITZER A/S, Kirby, Ingram Barge, ARTCO, McAllister, SAAM SMIT, Florida Marine Transporters and Blessey Marine.