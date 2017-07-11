Marine Link
ABS Approves New MOSS-type LNG Tank Concept

July 11, 2017

ABS informs it has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) for a new MOSS-type liquefied natural gas (LNG) tank design concept developed by Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI). 

 
Designated as an IMO Type B independent tank, the concept takes a new approach by applying a non-spherical tank design to increase the use of space on board an LNG carrier. According to KHI, the non-spherical design concept allows Panamax-size LNG carriers to expand their total carrying capacity to 180,000m³, a 25,000m³ volume increase when compared to using spherical tanks.
 
In issuing its AIP, ABS reviewed the strength and fatigue analysis to support KHI in demonstrating the feasibility of the new concept.
 
“KHI’s concept applies the latest technologies, introducing new efficiencies and innovations that promote a safer and more sustainable shipping industry,” said ABS Vice President for Global Gas Solutions, Patrick Janssens.
 
“As the Panama Canal expands and LNG demand increases, owners and operators are looking to gain efficiencies without compromising safety,” said KHI Ship & Offshore Company General Manager for the Engineering Division, Hideaki Naoi. “This new concept adds 15 percent more carrying capacity while maintaining the size of the new Panamax tankers.”
 
