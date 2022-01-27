ARC Reflags Two RoRo Ships to US Fleet

American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group Inc. (ARC) said it recently reflagged two ships to the U.S.-flag fleet. The two vessels, ARC Commitment and ARC Defender, were reflagged with the U.S. Coast Guard to American-flag registry in Jacksonville, Fla. in December 2021 and January 2022 respectively.

Both ships are enrolled in the Maritime Security Program (MSP), the Congressional maritime readiness program that maintains a modern, active fleet of U.S.-flag, privately-owned ships that are available upon request by the Secretary of Defense to provide sealift capacity and support to the military and other federal agencies in times of need, including war, national emergencies and humanitarian crises.

“These tremendously capable and flexible U.S.-flag assets stand ready to support America’s national defense and economic security through trade, and further strengthen ARC’s position as the leading U.S.-flag Ro-Ro carrier” said Eric Ebeling, ARC President & CEO. ARC has now reflagged seven new vessels into MSP and U.S. registry since 2016.

ARC Commitment is 227.8m long with a 6.5m high stern opening and a stern ramp rated for cargo weighing up to 320 MT. It is the company’s third U.S.-flag LCTC (large car truck carrier) vessel. ARC Defender is 199.99m long with a 5.2m high stern opening and a stern ramp rated for cargo weighing up to 237 MT. It is a sister ship to ARC’s Liberty.

According to ARC, the two vessels are among the most capable and militarily useful vessels in the U.S.-flag commercial fleet, able to carry tracked and wheeled vehicles, helicopters, and other high and heavy project cargoes. ARC owns and operates nine roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels in the international trades and is the largest U.S.-flag Ro-Ro operator.