ARC Rolls Out Starlink Across US-flag Fleet

American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group Inc. (ARC), a provider of U.S.-flag roll-on roll-off shipping, has added Starlink satellite internet technology to its entire American-flagged fleet to help mariners stay connected with loved ones while at sea.

“Our mariners are the most important asset we have,” said Eric Ebeling, ARC President & CEO. “They put in long weeks at sea and make tremendous personal sacrifices in order to help our military partners move critical vehicles and materials to strategically important regions of the world. This new technology allows ARC’s crews to maintain contact with family and friends ashore while delivering for the U.S. government.”

“Wi-Fi has become a necessity for many mariners, rather than a luxury,” said Seafarers International Union (SIU) Communications Director Jordan Biscardo. “Improving seafarer quality of life is a priority and we are glad to see that ARC is making improvements like adding Starlink to the ships they are working on.”

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, leverages low-Earth orbit satellites to enable access to high-speed internet connections in remote areas, including mariners at sea. Adding this new ability removes one of the main barriers to life at sea. It improves the quality of life for ARC’s mariners by enabling communication with loved ones, access to streamed movies, shows, and music, or downloadable e- books.

Starting in early 2023, ARC has been adding Starlink to its vessels one by one, finishing installation on its newest vessel, M/V ARC Honor, in February of this year. In addition to supporting the wellness of seafarers, the move to add Starlink across the entire ARC fleet will also improve security and communications onboard the vessels.