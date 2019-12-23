Ardent Refocuses Strategy, Relocates to Netherlands

Ardent has announced a refocus of its strategy and a relocation of its headquarter.

Ardent will refocus its strategy away from decommissioning towards its core business of emergency management and wreck removal. It has a market leading position in these areas which it intends to build further. Ardent will also move its headquarter from Houston, USA, to Ijmuiden, the Netherlands, where the new CEO, Oliver Timofei, and CFO, Jens Jaeger, are based.

These moves will continue the positive momentum experienced in emergency management (emergency preparedness & emergency response) and wreck removal over the last 4 years and make Ardent more customer centric. Ardent will continue to provide its Global Preparedness Cover offerings as well as its OPA90 SMFF services for the USA. All of Ardent’s four major response hubs in the Netherlands, USA, Singapore and Australia as well as its offices in Korea, Brazil, South Africa and the UK will be there to serve its customers.



