Argentinian Maritime Workers Begin Labor Reform Strike

Argentine maritime workers from the country's maritime workers federation FESIMAF launched a 48-hour strike on Wednesday, affecting cargo vessel operations, the group said in a statement.

The strike action is a protest against President Javier Milei's proposed labor reform bill.

The walkout is expected to disrupt cargo loading and unloading, pilot transfers and other services for commercial vessels, mainly in the port area of Rosario, one of the world's largest agricultural export hubs, according to industry sources.

Guillermo Wade, manager of the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities told Reuters that the strike action was already impacting operations. "Ships are being loaded, but once they're two or three feet short of the draft needed for dispatch, they'll almost certainly stop," he said.

"This action aims to defend our labor rights and the stability of our jobs," FESIMAF said in a statement published on social media.

Milei's flagship labor reform has drawn strong opposition from Argentine unions, which argue that the package threatens long-standing worker protections.

Argentina's lower house is scheduled to debate the bill on Thursday, after its approval in the Senate last week.

Argentina's powerful CGT labor federation has also called a nationwide strike for Thursday.

